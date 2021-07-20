No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu PF party denies it has offered the 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom last Thursday access to land for farming.However, the government said it would assist the 14 who had served lengthy jail terms in the UK, to rehabilitate, and integrate in local communities they would choose to stay.Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi was responding to claims the party had offered each returnee 10 hectares of land and $500 000 worth of farming inputs."Zanu PF has offered returnees from the United Kingdom farms measuring at least 10 hectares. Farms are located in each and everyone's respective provinces. In addition $500 000 worth of inputs," a statement circulating Saturday reads.However, Mugwadi dismissed the statement as false and asked the NewZimbabwe.com journalist to contact Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana.Efforts to contact Mangwana were unsuccessful."Well! That you can confirm with the government, at least we have no such knowledge so far that there is going to be some special treatment for them. However, they will be helped to rehabilitate back to society," Mugwadi said.The deportees are currently in isolation for Covid-19 at Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) in Darwendale and are expected to join their local families after 10 days if they test negative.However, Mangwana commented on the arrival of the deportees last Thursday and said Zimbabweans welcomed fellow citizens home."We welcome these fellow citizens home. They will be safe and the same opportunities availed to everyone else will be available to them," he said.