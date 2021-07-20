Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Matabeleland South acting provincial education director Lifias Masukume has become the latest high-profile people to succumb to Covid-19.Masukume, 52, died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Friday morning after being admitted for two weeks.Taungana Ndoro, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary Education said they had lost a dedicated educationist."The education fraternity has been robbed of a dedicated and loyal educationist who was diligent in the execution of his duties. He was a people-person, a bubbly comrade who will be sadly missed throughout the education sector. May the Masukume family find comfort in this time of their bereavement," said Ndoro.Masukume and Chief Mahlathini's deaths come a few days following the death of Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Rabelani Choeni and the former president of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society, George Chipengo, who both succumbed to the virus.