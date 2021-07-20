Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL model Nomazulu Patience Gumbo has not yet received the prize she was promised two years ago after walking away with the Miss Zuri Africa — Zimbabwe crown at a tightly-contested pageant held at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre in Harare.

"This industry is dead, really dead," Gumbo recently told Standard Style.

For her September 2019 efforts, Gumbo was supposed to get cosmetics worth US$353, a trip to Victoria Falls and US$2 000 cash, courtesy of popular Harare traditionalist Sekuru Banda.

She was also said to have won a personalised website design and a hosting voucher for her cultural activities.

All those promises remained pie in the sky and the model is still keeping her fingers crossed although she now believes it could have been a scam as she and many others have lived with these kinds of false promises from pageant organisers.

"I never received a prize from all the pageants l participated in, they were just mere promises. Our dreams are being killed by the organisers who don't have models at heart," Gumbo, a 2019 Miss Malaika Bulawayo queen and Miss Zimbabwe 2020 finalist, said.

Zuri Africa Global founder and director Ryan Nush and national director Eutychus "DJ Holy" Chamunorwa could not be reached for comment last week.

However, investigations carried out by this publication proved that it was not Gumbo alone, but many other aspiring models have fallen prey to this kind of pageant "scam".

Miss Midlands Agricultural Show (2019) and Zuri Africa (2019)'s first princess Samkelisumusa Makombe, who didn't receive her participation fee from the latter pageant, lamented that empty promises ruin models' dreams.

"Organisers don't even worry because every year, they are assured of a new crop of young and desperate models that they can easily exploit. These aspiring models are duped and promised heaven on earth, but they get nothing
and the cycle goes on and on," she said.

"Most of them take pageants as fundraising events. The poorly planned events are hosted at low-costs, but profits are realised at the end of the day. When it's time for rewards, you are tossed back and forth from the organiser to the sponsor. Ideally, the model and sponsors should never meet."

Reigning Miss Chitungwiza Catherine Wayah is yet to receive her prize, three months after walking away with the crown, and blames the so-called sponsors.

"I blame the sponsors because they all disappeared on the 11th hour, leaving the organisers stranded," she said.

A few weeks before the pageant, organiser Marshalrose Munashe Ngoso told this publication that sponsors for the pageants were not forthcoming.

"I will continue with the event, but the challenge will be on the prizes. I want to give the winners what they are worth, so that they will do some projects after the pageant. But the challenge is that I am still looking for sponsors and the event is around the corner," he said.

Models against Abuse movement founder Lucia Mazhou, aka Lucy Bardie, described failure to receive promised prizes as "one of the major challenges models face."

Former model and founder of Zim Gossip Models Agency Mercy Mushaninga emphasised the importance of signing contracts before pageants.

"The problem that happens with most pageants is lack of contracts that states how winners would get prizes. Agreements should be clear before a model enters a pageant," Mushaninga said.

"They should sign an agreement, especially if there is money, a car or something to be won. Models are so ignorant of those kinds of things; they get into a pageant and never sign a contract. Even if they sign, they don't read."

Mushaninga, who is also a member of the Sons and Daughters Royal Families Trust and Models Association of Zimbabwe [MAZ] vicepresident, said they raise awareness on the importance of contractual requirement in modelling.

"When models come to MAZ with these kinds of issues, the first thing we ask is their contract. With the contract, we can go to our lawyers, but with no paperwork there is nothing that we can do, judges would dismiss that," she said.

"We encourage models to join reputable agencies so that we assist on legal issues and some of their grievances. However, models don't like to join these agencies, they want to be freelancers, which makes them more vulnerable. It's good to join legitimate agencies."

The modelling industry, which used to fall under the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, faces many challenges some of which are swept under the carpet because there are no authentic modelling boards in the country

Source - the standard

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

War vet sends SOS

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

IDs shortage to ease

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

16 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

17 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

17 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days