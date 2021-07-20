Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

War vet sends SOS

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A former high-ranking Zimbabwe People's revolutionary Army (ZPrA) official Jack Mpofu is appealing for US$7 310 to finance a hip replacement surgery at a Bulawayo hospital.

Mpofu, the ex-deputy ZPrA chief of personnel and training, said he was shot on the leg during the 1970s war.

Two years ago, the war veteran broke the same leg on the pelvis after he fell down.

"I have been trying to look for assistance from the government, but it looks like they do not have money," Mpofu said.

"This why I am now appealing to the whole world. It's now two years in pain and I am no longer able to walk anymore."

He needs an implant that costs US$1 500, left hip replacement (uS$200), hospital fees (uS$2 300), anaesthetist's fees (uS1 290) and specialist orthopaedic surgeon fees (US$2 000).

Those willing to assist can get in touch with Mpofu

Source - the standard

