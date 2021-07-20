Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE teen swimming sensation Donata Katai showed her potential to become one of the best swimmers in the world in the future after clocking a new personal best time in the heats of the women's 100 backstroke at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Competing in her first Olympics, the 17-year-old rising star finished first in her heat in 1:02.73 to easily eclipse her previous time of 1:05.04.

The Gateway High School pupil finished well ahead of 21-year-old Indian swimmer Maana Patel who finished second with a time of 1.05.20 while Grenada's Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.

Katai, who qualified for the Games via a universality entry, was however unlucky not to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 100m backstroke as her time was not quick enough to reach the semifinals where the top 16 swimmers qualified.

Despite her failure to reach the semis, Katai, who became the first back Zimbabwean swimmer to compete at the Olympics, has been praised for putting on a commendable performance on her debut at the Games.

Katai's was made more remarkable by the fact that she did not have an opportunity to compete in international competitions in the lead up to the Olympic Games due to the travel restrictions around the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The young swimmer was one of the two Zimbabwe's flag bearers with rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.

Katai has won two African youth titles and broke youth records once held by two-time Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry.

The retired swimmer, Coventry, serves as Zimbabwe's youth, sport, arts, and recreation minister and is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (ODI).

Katai won gold medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke at the 2019 African Junior Championships in Tunisia.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

3 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

6 hrs ago | 1839 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

8 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

12 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

12 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

War vet sends SOS

12 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

12 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

13 hrs ago | 458 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

13 hrs ago | 501 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 720 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

13 hrs ago | 569 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

13 hrs ago | 40 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

13 hrs ago | 271 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

13 hrs ago | 267 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

IDs shortage to ease

13 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

13 hrs ago | 133 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

13 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

13 hrs ago | 737 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days