Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THREE of the four armed robbers who last Wednesday managed to disarm a police officer and escape while being transported to Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo, South Africa were arrested Saturday.

Three of the four are Zimbabwean males and two of them were rearrested while the third is still on the run.

The three Zimbabwean nationals are; Clifford Matonhori (31) John Fine (39) Dennis Hove (39) who are Zimbabwean nationals and Figos Madisha, (40).

However, Hove is still on the run.

The four hijacked two trucks while on the run, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Four suspects fitting the description of the ones who escaped from the police van along the R101 road south of Polokwane allegedly hijacked a truck and later abandoned it at Ysyerberg on the N1 road," Mojapelo said.

"The same suspects allegedly hijacked another truck the next day at Nyl Plaza toll gate and drove it towards Modimolle with the victims inside. The truck hit one of the barricades at Kranskop toll gate and the suspects jumped off and fled into the bushes."

A search operation involving Limpopo highway patrol, the SAPS Airwing, trackers, and community members led to the re-arrest of the men.

Mojapelo said one of the prisoners had shot at the police when he was spotted in the bushes.

"Police returned fire and when they searched the area, they found the suspect in a tree and injured. He was immediately arrested. The other two suspects were arrested in the vicinity. A police firearm robbed during the escape was recovered in the bushes."

The four had been arrested and convicted of armed robberies with aggravating circumstances committed in April 2019 along the N1 road in Belabela, Modimolle, Mookgopong, and Mokopane.

They were scheduled to be sentenced last Friday.

The search for Hove continues.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

6 hrs ago | 1857 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

8 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

12 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

12 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

12 hrs ago | 1046 Views

War vet sends SOS

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

13 hrs ago | 790 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 720 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

13 hrs ago | 569 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

13 hrs ago | 540 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

13 hrs ago | 40 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

13 hrs ago | 271 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

IDs shortage to ease

13 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

13 hrs ago | 133 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

13 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

13 hrs ago | 737 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days