Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A teenager who died while swimming in a river has been described as a "shining star".

Thandolwethu Ndlovu, who turned 15 just two days ago, got into difficulty in the River Trent near Swarkestone, Derbyshire, on Tuesday evening.

After an extensive search his body was recovered from the river the next day.

Paying tribute, his family said they were "truly devastated" and said the teenager "loved to laugh and to make friends".

Thandolwethu, known as Thando, was from Chellaston and had gone to the river with a group of friends, police said.

Nombulelo, Thando's mother, said: "We are truly devastated. It feels like a part of me has been ripped apart. Thando was the most amazing, happy child. He was our shining star and he was loved by so many.

"Thando loved to laugh and to make friends, and he loved his school. He meant so much to us and would brighten all our lives. I miss my son so very much."

His father, Jambulani described him as "exactly the child that you could hope to raise".

An investigation has been carried out, police said, and a file prepared for the coroner.

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

His death was the second of three in the county in recent days where people got into difficulty swimming in open water.

Source - BBC

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

4 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Katai sets new personal record

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

4 hrs ago | 1029 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

16 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

17 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

20 hrs ago | 2809 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

20 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

22 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

22 hrs ago | 1737 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days