Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa yesterday became the latest evangelical Christian leader to endorse vaccination against Covid-19 and urged his followers to get vaccinated, saying there were no theological grounds to forgo the protection.

While most liturgical churches grasped vaccination early in the national campaign, with the senior prelate in Zimbabwe's largest church, Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu of Harare leading scores of priests, nuns and lay workers from his diocese were vaccinated, resistance has been seen in some evangelical churches.  

This appears to derive from remarks made by some American evangelical leaders.

Stressing that vaccination was not a mark of the beast and that there was no chip in a jab, Makandiwa said he had received so many enquiries from his followers who wanted to know if they should be vaccinated or not as they were under pressure from their employers.  

He explained that he was not against vaccines and had received several vaccines before and advised his followers to get vaccinated so they don't lose jobs and make their families suffer.  

"There is no chip in the vaccine," he said.

"There is no mark in the vaccine. Christians are afraid, fearing for their lives and trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from receiving the mark of the beast by receiving the vaccine. This is Covid-19 vaccine not the mark of the beast."  "How many times did I say don't rush, don't be the first, let them have it first. If I am saying don't be the first, I am saying be the last or second. Why should you be the first when it's not your creation.

"(If you don't get vaccinated) you do not get into the shop, you do not work there, you do not buy, you do not sell, you are not admitted in any hospital, your children are not allowed in schools. So it's not just losing your job, you have lost your entire freedom. You are no longer existent as a human being. You are no longer considered; you are not there because of one thing, vaccine."

Makandiwa said it was better for people to get vaccinated than to be vaccinated after losing their jobs.  

"Why lose your job, yet you can be vaccinated right now and keep your job, look after your family especially now that you know it is not the mark of the beast," he said.  

"What do you lose by getting vaccinated?" he said. Makandiwa said he had been vaccinated before and he believes in vaccines and supports them.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 2171 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

4 hrs ago | 876 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

4 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 1365 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Katai sets new personal record

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

4 hrs ago | 1592 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

16 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

17 hrs ago | 3523 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

20 hrs ago | 2811 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

20 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

22 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

22 hrs ago | 1737 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days