Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Katai sets new personal record

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's swimming starlet Donata Katai might have failed to reach the semifinals, but showed why many believe she is destined for greatness after clocking a new personal best time in the heats of the women's 100 backstroke at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

The 17-year-old rising star, who made history by becoming the country's first black swimmer to compete at the Olympic Games, finished first in her heat at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in 1:02.73, easily beating her previous time of 1:05.04.

Katai was unstoppable as she finished ahead of India's Maana Patel and Grenada's Kimberly Ince.

The 21-year-old Patel settled for second in 1.05.20, while Ince (16) (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.

Although Katai finished first in her heat, her new personal best time was not fast enough to qualify for the semi-finals which were reserved for the top 16 swimmers from the heats.

Overall, the Gateway High School pupil finished 34th out of 43 swimmers, who competed in the women's 100m backstroke, while two swimmers did not start.

However, despite her failure to reach the semis, Katai proved why she was a deserved recipient of the universality entry slot which the country received from the Federation of International Swimming (Fina).

Her debut performance at the Olympic Games was made more remarkable by the fact that she did not have an opportunity to compete in international competitions ahead of the trip to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Katai's personal best time in the 100m women's backstroke capped off a memorable Olympic debut for her. She was one of Zimbabwe's flag bearers together with rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin during the opening ceremony on Friday.

Katai will now shift her attention to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where she will be hoping to make a bigger impact and emulate her role model, Kirsty Coventry, who is now the country's Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 2180 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

4 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 1367 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

4 hrs ago | 1035 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

17 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

17 hrs ago | 3523 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

20 hrs ago | 2811 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

20 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

22 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

22 hrs ago | 1738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days