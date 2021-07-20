Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF-military conflation came under spotlight last Thursday when opposition senators grilled Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri over the ruling party's abuse of the army to retain political power.

This came after Zanu-PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa recently bragged that the party and the army were bonded by the liberation struggle background.

"This unbreakable continuity between the liberation struggle and Zanu-PF" and "any notion which seeks to break this bond should be rejected outright," Chinamasa said last month.

In Senate last Thursday, MDCT Senator Morgen Komichi asked the Defence minister explain to the House why senior Zanu-PF officials continued to brag about the military's active role in civilian matters.

"My question and my concern come from the statement which was in circulation for the past two weeks in which our dear friend, Cde Chinamasa, was attributed to have said Zanu-PF and the army are one, and you cannot separate them," Komichi said.

"Chinamasa reversed the gains of freedom and many people got worried because of that statement. However, this thing was on social media. Is it true? I think the nation wants to hear from the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs."

Muchinguri-Kashiri said Chinamasa's utterances should not worry anyone as it was just a case of a politician making political statements.

"You also went further to quote a statement that was issued by Cde Chinamasa, who is not part of the Executive, and statements that politicians make are something that I cannot defend," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

"This is not a position of government. He is a politician who can make whatever statement he feels, but had it come from the Minister of Defence and War Veterans, then you would have every reason to worry," she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the correct position regarding the military's role was recently spelt out by Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda, who said the army had no role in party politics. He said this despite top military officials having in the past openly campaigned for Zanu-PF.

The military played a key role in blocking the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai from assuming power despite winning against the late former President Robert Mugabe in the 2008 elections, and in November 2017, intervened in the Zanu-PF internal succession battles to facilitate Mugabe's ouster by his mentee Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

4 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

4 hrs ago | 1369 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Katai sets new personal record

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1030 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

17 hrs ago | 3816 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

17 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

20 hrs ago | 2812 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

20 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

22 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

22 hrs ago | 1738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days