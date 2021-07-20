Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa has set up a fundraising committee as a way of mobilising resources for the operations of the party.The six-member committee is chaired by Zvimba South Member of Parliament Phillip Chiyangwa.Members of the committee include Cdes Elder Everisto Mudhikwa, Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla, Tafadzwa Musarara and Antony Pote.The mobilised resources will also fund the party's cell restructuring and data capturing exercise that will lay a firm foundation for modernising the administration of the party.The committee will report and account directly to Zanu-PF's secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa.