HEXCO examinations suspended

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has suspended the Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) examinations that were set to start tomorrow due to Covid-19.The examinations were set to end on Friday.Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira confirmed the development on Monday afternoon."This memo serves to notify the July 2021 Theory Trade Testing Examinations registered candidates, that HEXCO examinations which were scheduled for 27-30 July 2021 have been postponed to a date yet to be advised. This is in line with Government Covid-19 lockdown regulations," said Prof Tagwira.Last week, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) also postponed examinations that were set to commence early August in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.Government has postponed the reopening of schools as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in schools among other measures.President Mnangagwa imposed a level two national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.Among the measures under level two national lockdown, is a dusk to dawn curfew while businesses are expected to operate from 8Am to 3:30PM.Government has encouraged citizens to get vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity, a measure that will see a return to normalcy.