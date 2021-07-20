Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
FORMER Warriors' midfielder Willard Katsande appears to be on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs after 10 years of service.

And his imminent departure has divided opinion on social media since the news broke on Sunday evening.

Reports from South Africa say Katsande's contract with Chiefs will not be renewed despite indications earlier this month that the veteran midfielder had been offered an extension after it expired on June 30.

According to Soccer Laduma journalist Mazola Molefe, who termed Katsande's departure as an end of an era, Chiefs were not sincere in their handling of the midfielder's situation.

"How do you tell a player two weeks before the season (if the date we are hearing is correct) that he is now unemployed? Chiefs always knew contract was ending June 30, but they dragged talks," wrote Molefe.

His sentiments were shared by some fans on social media.

Tenoo Twala said: "This is what I hate the most about my team and management. You can't let people know about their future when chances of getting employment are slim. This man served the team so well over the years. A fighter, a true professional and humble servant of the game."

Nkagiseng wrote: "Lack of integrity, honesty and professionalism at Kaizer Chiefs and lack of appreciation for Willard Katsande's decade spent in the gold and black jersey representing the badge always wearing his heart on his sleeve. My team was very unfair and disloyal to Willard Katsande. What they did to him is what Barcelona did to Luis Suarez."

Others felt there was nothing wrong with what Chiefs did.

Allen Sithole said: "As initially thought or as initially agreed, that's very key. Where would the "thought" have come from? If Chiefs didn't make any promise to Katsande there is no foul play here. But if indications were made that they will renew his contract then they sure did him dirty."

Lufuno Maombe: "Nothing is unfair here, obviously the CAFCL final disrupted everything, Katsande served us well and now it's time for a new generation."

Katsande made over 300 appearances for the Glamour Boys, winning two league titles and was a key part of the team they reached the Caf Champions League final that they lost to Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly earlier this month.

Source - chroncile

