Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe has been fingered in a scam after he received Soya Bean inputs worth over $150 thousand and failed to plant the seed, TellZim News can report.

Wutawunashe received inputs valued at $156 532 and was expected to deliver the estimated 15 metric tonnes to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) but failed to do so, without any clear explanation.

Wutawunashe was listed together with hundreds of other defaulters in the Sunday Mail edition of July 18, 2021.

GMB is threatening legal action against those who allegedly defrauded the company and is also contemplating blacklisting the said defaulters.

Contacted for comment, Ambassador Wutaunashe denied defaulting but acknowledged that he failed to plant due to incessant rains that were experienced last cropping season, which he said were not friendly to Soya Beans.

"Of course, we were given the seed intending to plant at our farm in Masvingo. When one is given seed under Command Agriculture, you will have to pay for the seed and it is like buying the seed. As you are aware, last season there was excessive rainfall and we were not able to plant the seed. When we failed to plant the seed we notified GMB boss Mutenha," said Wutawunashe.

Wutawunashe claimed that he still has the inputs and said that he was puzzled when he saw his name on the list, since he had notified Mutenha that he was going to use the inputs in the next cropping season.

"When I got to know that my name was on the list, I called Mutenha clarifying the issue. You can contact Mutenha because he might have made an error by publishing my name on that list since I communicated with him regarding my failure to plant the soya beans. If you communicate with him, he will clarify the issue. It now seems as though we planted the seed, harvested and diverted the produce to another market of which we did not plant at all and the seed is still there at our farm as we were not able to plant so we will wait for the next planting season," added Wutawunashe.

Contacted for comment, GMB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rockie Mutenha said he was busy and referred all questions to their Public Relations manager Nixon Kanyemba.  

"You can contact Kanyemba who is our public relations manager, I'm in Gokwe right now and I am busy dr," said Mutenha.

Kanyemba demanded that the questions be sent to his email but when the questions were sent, he denied to comment saying the reporter may fail to come up with a story since there were many stakeholders in the Soya Beans project.

"I can answer your questions but you will fail to come up with any story after all. The production of soya beans is between three major players; government (command agriculture), the financier and GMB as the marketing authority. Some of your questions need to be directed to the other two parties," said Kanyemba.

Last year, Doctor Rutendo Wutawunashe who is ex-wife to Ambassador Wutawunashe's elder brother and Family of God founder Andrew Wutawunashe, was also listed on the people who had not paid back the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) farm mechanization programme loans.  

Dr Wutawunashe reportedly received US$18 200 from RBZ but allegedly failed to pay back a single cent.

Source - tellzim

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

15 mins ago | 35 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

40 mins ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

46 mins ago | 200 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

47 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

4 hrs ago | 864 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 779 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

12 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

13 hrs ago | 4808 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

13 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

13 hrs ago | 5085 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

13 hrs ago | 2837 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

14 hrs ago | 935 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

14 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Katai sets new personal record

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

14 hrs ago | 2833 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

14 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

14 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

14 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

22 hrs ago | 917 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 1336 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

22 hrs ago | 50 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

22 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days