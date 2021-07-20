Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NINE farmers in Chipadze, Mashonaland Central province, have lost over 50 goats to thieves who used a kombi to ferry the livestock in a raid that happened in one day.

Police said the unknown suspects used a white kombi to steal the goats from Chipadze Farm.

"Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a stock theft case which occurred on 21/07/21 at Chipadze Farm. The unknown suspects went to Chipadze Farm with a white omnibus and stole 51 goats belonging to 9 farmers. Anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station," posted the police on their Twitter page.

This is the second major goat theft crime reported after a woman in Beitbridge, Sarah Chauke is believed to have orchestrated the theft of over 150 goats worth $663 000 around Lutumba and Tshapfutshe areas, in Ward 5.

Chauke, of Juta village, is still at large, runs a bar at Lutumba Business Centre and is alleged to be the brains behind the stealing of goats that she would slaughter together with a cabal and smuggle the meat to South Africa where there is a ready market.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

15 mins ago | 35 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

40 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

46 mins ago | 200 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

47 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

4 hrs ago | 864 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 779 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Masiyiwa challenges entrepreneurs to solve problems in their communities

12 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zanu-PF, army conflation under spotlight

13 hrs ago | 4808 Views

'Inflation a Zimbabwe regime change tool'

13 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Chamisa's MDC mulls name change

13 hrs ago | 5085 Views

Malunga farm ownership wrangle turns nasty

13 hrs ago | 2837 Views

COVID-19 weighs down Zimbabwe's TB fight

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Residents cringe over crowding at vaccination centres

14 hrs ago | 935 Views

R10 million worth of unlicensed Zimbabwean tobacco recovered in SA

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Census will account for all, says ZimStats boss

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

COVID-19 hits BCC, stalls service delivery

14 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gweru fails to meet Mtapa rehab deadline

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Inequality ignited SA protests

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Katai sets new personal record

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe govt in process of crafting diaspora policy

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

'Suspect everyone as Covid-19 risk person'

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Shona Ferguson fighting for life in ICU

14 hrs ago | 2833 Views

LP Gas shortage hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Covid-19 infections spiral in two weeks

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Prophet Makandiwa endorses 'mark of the beast' drive

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

UK deportations, end of era of lies

14 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Police officer in soup over smuggling

14 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

14 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 1 million more jabs

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

UK based Zimbabwean 'shining star' teen drowns in river

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

22 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 1336 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

22 hrs ago | 50 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

22 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days