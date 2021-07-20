Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Ruling Zanu-PF party continues to make significant strides in growing its support base to achieve the targeted five million votes in the 2023 elections based on unity of purpose.Senator Monica Mutsvangwa-Zanu-PF Politburo member & Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting ServicesZanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi, was in Mutare this Monday where he met the political leadership in Manicaland and underscored the importance of unity to achieve the five million votes target.Mohadi took the media through some of the key issues after the meeting."This is my fourth leg in going around seeing the provinces and discussing matters regarding the party. What we are emphasising on is unity and cohesion within the party. You recall that previously we have had problems of factions. So we have decided to be with the people all the time so that if there are any issues that they want to raise they will raise with leadership," said Mohadi.The local leadership was also encouraged to effectively advance the party's mobilisation agenda."We talked of growing the party as we are going towards the elections. There are people that were not eligible to vote in 2018 and in 2023 they will qualify to vote. We want to tap into the new votes. We also want to assist people to grow in business and whatever aspects they want. We now have the DCCs that play an important part in restructuring the party and recruiting other people in order to grow the party. We were discussing how scientifically we are going to achieve 5 million votes. We have discussed how to get the 5.4 million votes and we are working towards that," he added.Politburo Member and Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa thanked Mohadi for laying out the party's progressive agenda."We want to thank the vice president and second secretary of the party who has come to unite the province and encourage leadership to work closely with the people and put in place structures that grows the party. He also emphasised the need to involve all the people in line with the president's vision not to leave anyone behind. He underscored the need to clearly outlining to the people the successes of the second republic," she said.The ruling party is already walking the talk after implementing various developmental and life-changing projects across the country.