Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference scheduled for October will be held virtually due the Covid-19 pandemic, with a small number convening in Mashonaland Central, the party's national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has revealed.Muchinguri-Kashiri, who led the national coordination committee to the province today to assess preparedness towards the annual people's conference, expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness so far.She said delegates will be vaccinated and strict World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations will be observed.