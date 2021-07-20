Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
Zapu has ordered all its members wishing to participate in the upcoming elective congress in October to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The move is part of efforts to make sure that congress delegates are ‘at least' protected against the Covid-19 scourge.

Zimbabwe is ramping up its Covid-19 vaccination drive, encouraging people to vaccinate since the Delta variant that is driving most cases is more virulent and fatal.

As of July 25, 2021, a total of 1 447 342 citizens have received their first dose while only 680 060 have been fully vaccinated.

ZAPU came up with this resolution after its National People's Council (NPC), the highest decision making body in between congresses, Sunday, where it also decided to push its elective congress to October from August, with the hope that the government would have eased the national lockdown restrictions.

National Party Spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa confirmed to CITE that all its delegates must be vaccinated as the party takes precautions to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

"ZAPU held an extraordinary meeting of the National People's Council, the highest decision maker in between Congresses, Sunday. The meeting had two agenda items as follows which was the status of congress preparations, secondly by-elections and 2023 general elections," he said.

Maphosa said the NPC resolved, "to move congress to October hoping the situation as concerns the corona pandemic improves leading to relaxation of mitigatory measures as imposed by government."

He added that "all delegates to The People's Congress must be vaccinated by then."

The national party spokesperson noted that all provinces must forward their delegates list within two weeks after their provincial conferences.

"Provinces which have already held their conferences are given up to August 15 to submit their delegates list," Maphosa said.

"That those interested in contesting on the party ticket for elections (national and by-elections) can start to canvas for their candidature in their areas as stipulated and provided for by the party constitution. A circular on guidelines will be issued by the Office of the Secretary-General."

The elective congress seeks to elect new leadership that will revive the revolutionary party after the death of national hero, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.

Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son of the late former Vice President of Zimbabwe and founding party president, Joshua Nkomo will battle for ZAPU presidency with current secretary-general -Dr Strike Mkandla, former Matabeleland South chairman – Matthew Sibanda,  Bernard Magugu, and Sithembiso Mpofu (party member based in the United Kingdom).

Source - cite.org.zw

