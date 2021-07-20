Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 infections which have been hovering over 2, 000 for more than a week yesterday declined to just 617, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said its latest update.The development comes at a time when the country is still under the stiffer level 4 lockdown under which gatherings remain prohibited save for funerals which are restricted to 30 people.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to review the country's lockdown measures which expire this week."Six hundred and seventeen (617) new cases (all local) and 44 deaths [were] reported today," said the Ministry late Sunday."Seven day rolling average for new cases fell to 2039 today (yesterday) from 2094 yesterday (Saturday). As of July 25 2021, Zimbabwe has reported 97, 894 cases."A total of 4, 981 tests were carried out on Sunday with a 12, 4 percent positivity rate while 1,285 new recoveries were recorded bringing the cumulative total to 65, 913 with the rate now at 67 percent.The country's active Covid-19 cases now stand at 28, 887 while 3, 094 Zimbabweans have since succumbed to the pandemic."As of 24 July 2021, at 1500 hours there were 753 hospitalised cases," said the Ministry, adding new admissions stood at 83.According to the Ministry, there are 22 Covid-19 patients at the Intensive Care Units.The government has since intensified the vaccination programme and gone a step further to make the inoculation of civil servants mandatory.Over 1, 4 million Zimbabweans have since received their first jab while the number of those fully vaccinated now stands at over 680, 000.