Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO city centre and some suburbs have suffered power blackouts following a fault caused by a power surge on Tuesday afternoon.The fault has also affected some residential areas citywide.Zesa acting Western Region general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said their technicians were attending to the fault.He said they are battling to restore power ."The fault has been identified at Belmont and our technicians are working on it. We aim to have restored the power before the end of day today,'' said Engineer Jaji.He apologised for the interruption of the power supply in the affected areas."We are striving to restore power as soon as possible and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,'' said Engineer Jaji.