Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has today taken delivery of 800 000 Sinopharm vaccines bought from China.Tomorrow another batch of 700 000 doses is expected to be delivered to Government at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister, Marian Chombo received the vaccines on behalf of the Government, she was accompanied by Chief Director Curative Services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove and other senior Government officials.