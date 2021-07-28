News / Local
Chamisa claims to have a plan
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party will not be pushed by the Zanu-PF regime to disclose its key political strategies.
Chamisa also pointed out that he is aware of the fact that the cornered former revolutionary party is desperate to neutralise MDC Alliance strategies.
According to Chamisa, his movement will not be pushed by the Mnangagwa regime to "put cards on the table."
"THERE WILL BE NO CONFUSION…
"We don't put all our eggs in one basket. We don't clumsily lay all our cards on the table.
"We don't flip the book open for them to counter us. We have a SOLID Plan. There will be real change in Zimbabwe.
"Everything NEW! In this game you don't let the opposite know what the game plan is.We keep them stewing and guessing!#jointhenew," Chamisa wrote on his official Twitter page.
THERE WILL BE NO CONFUSION…We don't put all eggs in one basket.We don't clumsily lay all our cards on the table.We don't flip the book open for them to counter us. In this game you don't let the opposite know what the game plan is.We keep them stewing and guessing!#jointhenew— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) July 28, 2021
