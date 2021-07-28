Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
NEW COVID-19 infections have declined in the past week across all provinces, except for Harare Metropolitan which still has a high number of cases, a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert has said.

WHO Zimbabwe COVID-19 team leader Lincoln Charimari yesterday urged citizens to comply with COVID-19 protocols as the country was still not out of the woods.

Charimari said this during a media training workshop hosted by the Gender Media Connect Zimbabwe (GMC), which touched on COVID-19 fact-checking.

"Most provinces in Zimbabwe, except Harare, have recorded a steady decline in cases between July 21 and 27, compared to the previous week of July 14 to 20," he said.

"This, however, should not give us a sense of security as the numbers are still too high. There are three key objectives in COVID-19 response. These include slowing and stopping the transmission, providing care for those who are ill and minimising impact on health systems."

Statistics released by Charimari stated that 12 447 cases and 531 deaths were recorded between July 22 and 28, 2021.

Cases recorded in the past week declined by 16% from 14 739 recorded between July 14 and 21, 2021.

Harare had a 25,1% increase in new cases, while the rest of the provinces recorded decreases.

Mashonaland Central province recorded a 43% drop in new cases, the highest decline across all the provinces.

Mashonaland East province had the least decrease of 9%, recorded throughout the week.

Charimari said six vaccines had been approved for emergency use listing by WHO to date and countries could choose their preferred vaccines depending on the available cold chain, among other logistics required to keep the vaccines safe.

He discouraged people from taking different COVD-19 vaccine doses.

Zimbabwe has approved five of the WHO-listed vaccines — Sinovac, Sinopharm, Covax-in, Sputnik and Johnson and Johnson — but only four are being used.

Johnson and Johnson is yet to be used.

To date, the country has taken delivery of 6 785 000 doses of Indian Covaxin, Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac as well as Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate 60% of its adult population (approximately 10 million people) by October this year. Vaccines in use in this country are two-shot doses, which means government should procure at least 20 million doses.

But government has indicated that it will only procure 12 million doses.

It said it has already paid for five million more vaccines that would be delivered by September.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended COVID-19 level 4 lockdown indefinitely to curb the spread of the virus.

As of yesterday morning, a total of 1 562 285 people had received the first jab, while 713 131 were fully vaccinated.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

26 mins ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

41 mins ago | 59 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

47 mins ago | 231 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

48 mins ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

49 mins ago | 231 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

49 mins ago | 382 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

50 mins ago | 230 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 232 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

51 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 56 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

53 mins ago | 98 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

55 mins ago | 84 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

56 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

56 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

59 mins ago | 202 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

1 hr ago | 57 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 59 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 170 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

1 hr ago | 132 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

9 hrs ago | 1835 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

15 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2143 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

18 hrs ago | 1576 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

18 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

19 hrs ago | 1104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days