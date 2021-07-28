Latest News Editor's Choice


COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

by Staff reporter
SIVALO Clinic in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, was closed for two days after all staff members, including five nurses tested positive to COVID-19 as the third wave continues to hit the country.

Provincial medical director Munekayi Padingani yesterday confirmed the closure.

Padingani said the clinic was reopened yesterday and is now adhering to World Health Organisation regulations to curb the spread of the virus.

"The clinic was closed for a few days for further investigations after five nurses tested positive to COVID19," he said.

Sivalo ward 11 councillor Mandla Matsheda Ncube expressed fear that staff members might have spread the virus to the Nkayi community.

"The clinic was closed because all the nurses tested positive to COVID-19. It was closed temporarily because the Health ministry wanted to change the staff members. We heard that there were new staff members and today (yesterday) the clinic will resume its normal duties," Ncube said.

"As a community, we are afraid of this virus and we no longer trust our nurses. If the people, who must be protecting us from this virus, are the ones who get contaminated, then we are lost."

Early this week, healthcare workers complained that public complacency was exposing them to higher risk of contracting the virus.

COVID-19 infections have continued to soar throughout the country, resulting in government, on Tuesday, indefinitely extending the level 4 lockdown.

Source - newsday

