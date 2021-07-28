Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
A DARING Shamva man on Tuesday visited State House in Harare demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The man becomes the third in two weeks to visit the highly-protected place.

Isaac Tsuro (27) yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after he was arrested at the gate by State security agents.

Tsuro, who appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga, was remanded in custody to August 23. Taruvinga ordered that he be medically examined by a psychiatrist while in prison.

It is the State's case that on July 27, at around 1620hrs, the accused was walking along Chancellor Road near the State House.

While at the place, Tsuro approached the security personnel manning the entrance and demanded to see Mnangagwa, indicating that he wanted to tell the President his dream.

It is alleged that Tsuro persisted on his demands to be allowed in, which resulted in his arrest.

Last week, Nigel Rutsito (37) was arrested at the State House gate after he lied that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), while another trespasser Dylan Kanyungwe (24) stormed into the premises on the same day and demanded to see Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Rutsito went to State House on July 17 at around 4am and told security personnel at the main gate that he was a CIO member and had come for duty.

He allegedly insisted on entering the State residence, but the security personnel asked for his identity document, which he failed to produce, leading to his arrest. Kanyungwe is alleged to have approached members of the Presidential Guard at around 1pm on the same day and demanded to see Chiwenga.

He allegedly became violent and tried to force his way into State House after being told that Chiwenga did not stay there.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

27 mins ago | 112 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

48 mins ago | 233 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

49 mins ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

50 mins ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

51 mins ago | 392 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

51 mins ago | 235 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

52 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 58 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

54 mins ago | 99 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

55 mins ago | 31 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

56 mins ago | 84 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

58 mins ago | 34 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

60 mins ago | 205 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

1 hr ago | 61 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 59 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 116 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 173 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

1 hr ago | 135 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

9 hrs ago | 1837 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

15 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 2143 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

18 hrs ago | 1577 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

18 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chamisa's signal that never was

19 hrs ago | 1104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days