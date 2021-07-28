Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

4 killed as Zimbabwe returnees' bus collides with kombi in SA

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Four people were killed while 10 others were injured when a bus transporting Zimbabwean returnees collided head-on with a minibus early this morning between Musina and Makhado (Louis Trichardt) towns in South Africa.

The bus was travelling to Zimbabwe while the minibus was travelling towards Makhado town along the N1 highway. The incident occurred around 5am near Sasol service station some 35 km before Musina town.

Limpopo's Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement today that the minibus driver and three passengers were certified dead on the scene.

"It is alleged that the driver of the minibus taxi lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus," said the Department.

"The taxi driver allegedly refused to stop at a security checkpoint resulting in a high-speed chase with the police. The accident happened during the chase".

As a result of the collision, two people were critically injured, while two others escaped with serious injuries, and another six were treated for minor wounds.

As a result of the accident, the road was temporarily closed for over three hours to allow emergency personnel to clear the wreckage.

Limpopo's Member of Executive Committee (MEC) responsible for Transport and Community Safety (MEC) Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has since sent messages of condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the horrific accident.

She said it was disturbing that the number of fatal road accidents linked to human error had increased in the last three days.

"Most of the accidents are caused by reckless drivers and innocent people are victims," she said.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

No date yet for schools reopening

27 mins ago | 102 Views

Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

28 mins ago | 91 Views

Zinwa disconnects water supply to Gwanda town

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

28 mins ago | 84 Views

No one should be turned away from COVID-19 centres if they can afford to pay

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Armed robbers pounce on moneychanger

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Chinamasa did not misfire on the army relations

6 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Covid-19 induced border delays irk cargo drivers

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Fights break out in MDC Veterans Association

6 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Tribalism, regionalism cited in conferment of Zimbabwe National hero status

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans defiant NGOs

6 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabweans thrown into fresh misery

6 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws' hut

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

'Dreamer' strays into State House, demands to see Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 944 Views

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Nkayi clinic

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe reintroduces black rhino in Gonarezhou

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Swedish company Sandvik opens mine tech centre in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Passengers appeal against police spikes

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Auxillia calls for end to infertility stigmatisation

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Schools urged to commercialise, contribute to GDP

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Magistrate raps police shoddy work

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Teen steals cow, cuts off hindquarter for relish

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF councillor loses in mine wrangle

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

COVID-19 cases decline, but Harare remains hotspot

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, war veterans

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mohadi's Covid-19 contact tracing app fails to take off

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Cyber Security Bill sails through

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

ZCTU: Get vaccinated or get out of work

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe needs a cyber army to protect our cyberspace

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chaos in SA points to failure on democracy

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Resurgent power outages to gnaw at growth targets

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Vaccination remains 'unavoidable', says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

RBZ forex auction system overwhelmed

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Rhodesian leaders were more accommodating than Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Kariba pumping 70% of Zimbabwe power supply'

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe makes token payments to clear foreign debt

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Carjacking syndicate busted

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

CAF removes sanctions on National Sports Stadium

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Banana's wife

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mthuli Ncube revises growth to 7,8%

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Turning down Covid vaccine is selfish, says Michael Gove

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe records 60 deaths

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Top doctor comes up with 'must-have' Covid-19 cocktail to reduce severe illness

7 hrs ago | 955 Views

Matemadanda drags farming partner to court

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Nurse opens tuck shop to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards

14 hrs ago | 2083 Views

NRZ clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

19 hrs ago | 490 Views

Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

20 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Open letter UK PM Boris Johnson, MPs, Councillors, Religious leaders, any other community leaders

21 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 2308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days