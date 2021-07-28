Headmistress' indecent picture leaks on social media

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set up a committee to investigate the headmistress of Kumalo Primary School in Bulawayo, Mrs Stella Mhlanga, after she allegedly shared her "indecent" pictures on social media.Mrs Mhlanga allegedly shared a photograph of her private parts on her WhatsApp status and quickly deleted the racy image, but not before it was picked up by some of her contacts and reshared. She later posted an apology.Director for Advocacy and Communication in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro yesterday said his Ministry had set up a team to investigate the matter."We have the due processes which we have to follow in such situations hence we have already established a committee to investigate her.''She will also say her side of the story, after which the necessary intervention will be prescribed to her."However, I must say such behaviour if true is inconsistent with such positions. Such people look after our children and must be exemplary to the community. We have had other cases where parents have even decided to take action but as a Ministry we have our own internal way of dealing with such matters. The findings will be made public."