Zpra veterans to be honoured

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zipra Veterans Association will honour their living liberation struggle stalwarts during this year's Heroes Day commemorations.

Petros Sibanda, secretary-general of the association, told Sunday Southern Eye that most Zipra veterans were now frail and sick while many others had become destitute.

"We are also going to do the same for other legends of the liberation struggle across the whole country during the Heroes month of August," Sibanda.

"Most of our luminaries are socially disadvantaged, sick with no decent accommodation, a situation that is also worsened by the economic conditions. We want to recognise their heroism before they die."

Source - the standard

