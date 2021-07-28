Latest News Editor's Choice


Varsity to displace school

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
About 300 pupils at a Marondera school are likely to be stranded when schools re-open as Marondera university of Agriculture Science and technology (MuASt) intends to build its campus at the school.

A few months ago, university security officials locked out teachers from Chivese Primary School until government intervened.

A meeting was held in Marondera where the varsity insisted the school was built on its land.

"During the meeting it came out that there is a wrangle between Marondera Municipality and Marondera Rural District Council as to who owns the land.

There is currently a deadlock," said an official from the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, who requested anonymity.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube were fruitless as her mobile phone was not being answered.

Source - the standard

