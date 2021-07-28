Varsity to displace school

News / Local

by Staff reporter

About 300 pupils at a Marondera school are likely to be stranded when schools re-open as Marondera university of Agriculture Science and technology (MuASt) intends to build its campus at the school.A few months ago, university security officials locked out teachers from Chivese Primary School until government intervened.A meeting was held in Marondera where the varsity insisted the school was built on its land."During the meeting it came out that there is a wrangle between Marondera Municipality and Marondera Rural District Council as to who owns the land.There is currently a deadlock," said an official from the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, who requested anonymity.Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube were fruitless as her mobile phone was not being answered.