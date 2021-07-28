COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

COVID-19 certificates are now a pre-requisite at several African countries' ports of entry as cases of the respiratory virus continue to soar.This includes Zimbabwe, which the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says has introduced the Trusted Travel Initiative (TTI) to support African Union member States to streamline their health screening systems.The TTI offers an online digital platform for the verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results based on a collaborative effort across a network of participating COVID-19 testing laboratories and port health authorities.The TTI platform also allows for the detection of counterfeit travel documents and enhances cross-border collaboration and confidence in COVID-19 results originating from other countries.It also provides updated information on entry requirements and travel restrictions for participating States.Other countries that have made it mandatory for one to produce a COVID-19 certificate on entry include Togo, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.For neighbouring South Africa, travellers need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, and it should be not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.