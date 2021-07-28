Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Election Resource Centre (ERC), an electoral and democracy think-tank, says Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023 if the polls are conducted under current electoral laws.

As a result, the civil society organisation says a contested outcome is likely if changes are not made.

Zimbabwe has a history of disputed elections particularly since 2000 when the opposition Movement for Democratic Change began contesting polls.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, a number of electoral processes are set to be undertaken in preparation including but not limited to the 2021 census and the 2022 delimitation process.

In its Electoral Barometer, ERC chairperson Trust Maanda said there was a need for the alignment of electoral laws with the constitution.

"The Zimbabwean government needs to fix all legislation affecting the electoral process and environment and bring it in line with both the Constitution and with Zimbabwe's regional and international commitments," Maanda said.

"The problems we face are precisely premised on the outstanding electoral reform issues that do not comply with either the constitution or our international law obligations.

"The responsible stakeholders must ensure that all legislation affecting the electoral environment be brought in line with both the constitution and Zimbabwe's international commitments. The following five points focus on tangible steps the policymakers can take to make the electoral process and the environment more credible, fair, transparent, accountable and inclusive."

Priority electoral reforms include the institutional reform of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), looking at the institutional and personnel levels as well as the organisational practices.

There is also need for the reform of the legal framework, that is the Electoral Act, all electoral regulations and procedures focusing on constitutionality and international best practice. The ERC also said there was a need to
reform the conduct of the state media in covering the electoral processes as well as the conduct of traditional leaders in political processes.

Reform of the role of the military in civilian affairs is also seen as critical.

The Electoral Barometer shows that, since the 1990s, election observation has become an important tool whereby the international community determines whether a country adheres to its obligations and commitments, as established in the framework of international political and civil rights norms and instruments.

The ERC report is based on recommendations made by 2018 election observer missions. The reforms must be urgently implemented, in view of the looming 2023 polls.

"Three years since the 2018 harmonised elections and two years to the next election, a promise of expedited reforms continues to lag behind and now seemingly beyond reach. While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought new
challenges associated with outstanding electoral reforms, reforms remain unaddressed," the report reads.

"The post-2018 election environment has been dominated by the non-implementation of key reforms, most of which have been repeatedly raised by election observer groups in previous elections. It should be noted that Zec has taken a piecemeal approach in recommending proposals to the alignment of electoral laws, policies and practice with the constitution and international best practice.

"The failure to significantly revise key laws or to address the partisan conduct of the state security, traditional leaders and the media undercuts free elections."

The objectives of the assessment include: assessing the state of electoral laws, policies and practices post the 2018 general elections in preparedness for the 2023 polls, to inform electoral stakeholders on outstanding electoral reforms as well as to establish gaps, build consensus and proffer recommendations for the improvement of the quality of elections.

Source - newshawks

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zinwa disconnects Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Criticism for Nakamba as Villa beat Bristol

3 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Polad principals optimistic

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

$2,2bn set aside for Gwayi-Shangani works

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

July worst month for Covid deaths, infections

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZACC moves to seize US$6m ill-gotten assets

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Agric sector grows 34% on bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Polad car beneficiary lashes Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Closure of foreign companies cleared way for local controlled economy

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khumalo headmistress alive

15 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

15 hrs ago | 1244 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

15 hrs ago | 673 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

16 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

16 hrs ago | 430 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

17 hrs ago | 2116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days