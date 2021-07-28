Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AT least three security details assigned to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga tested Covid-19 positive ahead of his trip to Beijing, China, while another was later struck by the virus in the far-flung Asian country, prompting the Chinese authorities to lockdown an upmarket hotel the Zimbabwean leader and his entourage visited, The NewsHawks reported.

Chiwenga - who has serious underlying conditions which make him vulnerable to Covid-19 - is in Beijing for medical and official business.

He is also Health minister.

Three cabinet ministers with various underlying conditions, Perrance Shiri (Agriculture), Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs) and Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications early this year.

The disease also claimed the life of Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Zimbabwe is battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths related to the respiratory ailment. Government has already put in place several restrictions to contain the spread of the disease as statistics show that more people have succumbed to the virus during the current wave compared to previous ones.

The month of July alone has been deadlier than the combined toll from March 2020 to June 2021.

For Chiwenga, any exposure to Covid-19 would be precarious, considering the underlying health conditions he has struggled with over the years.

Chiwenga, who did not attend this Tuesday's cabinet meeting, flew to China for his routine medical check-up as well as some meetings with officials in that country.

Higher Education minister Amon Murwira is currently the acting Health minister. Information gathered by The NewsHawks shows that between Wednesday and Thursday, security details who were scheduled to accompany Chiwenga underwent Covid-19 laboratory tests at his Kaguvi Building offices in Harare, but were barred from
travelling after testing positive.

In China, his delegation underwent Covid-19 tests and later went to a luxury hotel on Tiananmen Square while awaiting the results.

Tiananmen Square is located in Beijing central business district.

"Someone from the Zimbabwean VP's delegation tested positive for Covid, which left nearly 400 guests inside the hotel in quarantine," a source said.

"The hotel, which is on Tiananmen Square, is close to government buildings. For China, which wants to take the lead in fighting Covid which was first reported in the country, the authorities there had to swiftly deal with the incident."

At a time when Zimbabwe's health sector has been exposed by the outbreak of the pandemic, Chiwenga, sources said, hired a private jet to China for a medical procedure.

"He was expected to return to Zimbabwe after 10 days, but now with this latest incident, his itinerary may be changed," another source said.

In February, the Vice-President became the first public official to get the Covid-19 vaccine which was donated by the Chinese.

Chiwenga has also been at the centre of Zimbabwe's vaccination programme. The southern African country has to date approved the use of Chinese, Russian, Indian and, most recently, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but most of its vaccines are from China.

Chiwenga, who requires medical attention on his oesophagus, fell seriously ill and was urgently airlifted to China for medical treatment in 2019.

Since then, he has been periodically flying to the Asian country for medical procedures.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana could not be reached for comment as his phone went unanswered.

In January, the Zimbabwean cabinet stopped meeting physically at a time Mnangagwa was on his annual leave and when the country was experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The last time cabinet had met was on 8 December 2020.

This is well before Mnangagwa went on his annual leave from 1 January 2021 to 1 February 2021.

Mnangagwa's then co-deputies, Mohadi (who stepped down in March after a sex scandal) and Chiwenga alternated as acting president in-between.

Mohadi held fort from 1 January to 14 January, while Chiwenga came in from 15 January to 1 February, although he was hardly visible as he was said to have been "exhausted".



Source - newshawks

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

3 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zinwa disconnects Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Criticism for Nakamba as Villa beat Bristol

3 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Polad principals optimistic

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

$2,2bn set aside for Gwayi-Shangani works

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

July worst month for Covid deaths, infections

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZACC moves to seize US$6m ill-gotten assets

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Agric sector grows 34% on bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Polad car beneficiary lashes Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Closure of foreign companies cleared way for local controlled economy

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Khumalo headmistress alive

15 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Govt changes tact on Gwayi-Shangani dam project

15 hrs ago | 1247 Views

BCC suspends burials at Athlone after excavator breaks down

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

Woman hits housemate with metal bar over door mats

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

Ramaphosa 'lacks will to fire Zweli Mkhize'

16 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe has six months supply of Covid-19 test kits

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Nakamba could save Aston Villa millions

17 hrs ago | 2117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days