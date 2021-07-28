Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is set to embark on four-day mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents as part of the military's community outreach programme.

The outreach programme will be held in Cowdray Park and Emganwini suburbs from tomorrow on Tuesday and will end on Friday.

Annually, the ZDF holds a community outreach programme in August as part of the ZDF Day commemoration where soldiers embark on transformational projects within the society.

The army has constructed schools, rehabilitated roads among other community needs as it works towards providing all-encompassing national security and development.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube confirmed the ZDF outreach programme urging all adults to get vaccinated.

"The City of Bulawayo in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will be conducting a community outreach Covid-19 vaccination programme in the Cowdray Park Hlalani Kuhle Consortium office and Emganwini (Food for Less shopping Centre)," said Mr Dube.

"The exercise which is part of the ZDF'S community outreach programme will be from Tuesday, 3 August 2021 to Friday 6 August 2021."

He urged adults to take advantage of this mass vaccination programme.

The ZDF outreach programme is set to benefit scores of Bulawayo residents- especially from the western suburbs- who have been struggling to get vaccinated as health centres are being overwhelmed.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days