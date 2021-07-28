Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man in court for stealing ammunition

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 25-year-old employee with Ballistics Arms and Security has appeared in court on allegations of stealing ammunition from his employer.

Brighton Kanyandu was facing theft and an alternative charge of contravening the Firearms Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody to Wednesday for bail application.

The court heard that during the period between March 2020 to March 2021, Kanyandu was employed as a gun smith by Ballistics Arms and Security situated at suite 1 Cathrine Court, number 103 Nelson Mandela Street in Harare.

It is alleged that during the same period, Kanyandu stole various ammunitions which include 300 x 22mm, 500 x 7.65mm and 200 x 22mm hornets from his employer.

The court heard that his employer later discovered the offence and reported the matter at Harare Central police. On July 30, detectives from CID Homicide received information from a source to the effect that Kanyandu was illegally dealing in ammunition.

It is alleged that a follow up was made leading to Kanyandu's arrest at his house. A search was conducted leading to the recovery of the ammunition in question.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Of the Madhuku strategy

26 mins ago | 57 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

11 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

11 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

11 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 6551 Views

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

14 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2967 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

14 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

15 hrs ago | 861 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

15 hrs ago | 277 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

15 hrs ago | 480 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

15 hrs ago | 387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days