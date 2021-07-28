Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government has set new fines for various offences ranging from $500 up to $500 000.

The new fines were gazette by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and are contained in Statutory Instrument 209 of 2021. [CAP. 9:23 Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) Notice, 2021.

According to the schedule, for offences in level one, offenders will part with $500 while the highest amount of $500 000 is for level 14 crimes.


Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Of the Madhuku strategy

26 mins ago | 57 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

1 hr ago | 225 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

11 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

11 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

11 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 6551 Views

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

14 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2967 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

14 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

15 hrs ago | 861 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

15 hrs ago | 277 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

15 hrs ago | 480 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

15 hrs ago | 387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days