Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

Government has set new fines for various offences ranging from $500 up to $500 000.The new fines were gazette by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and are contained in Statutory Instrument 209 of 2021. [CAP. 9:23 Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) Notice, 2021.According to the schedule, for offences in level one, offenders will part with $500 while the highest amount of $500 000 is for level 14 crimes.