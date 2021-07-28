Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 infections which have been hovering between 2, 000 and 3,000 for the greater part of last month have further declined to just above 1, 300 according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"One thousand three hundred and nine (1, 309) new cases (all local) and 52 deaths [were] reported today (August 2)," said the Ministry of Health and Child Care," late yesterday.

"Seven day rolling average for new cases fell to 1, 558 today (yesterday) from 1, 664 yesterday (Sunday). As of August 2021, Zimbabwe has reported 110 855 cases."

The country is still under the stiffer level 4 lockdown under which gatherings remain prohibited save for funerals which are restricted to 30 people while the government has since intensified the vaccination programme and gone a step further to make the inoculation of civil servants mandatory.

Over 1, 6 million Zimbabweans have since received their first jab while the number of those fully vaccinated now stands at over 798, 000.

A total of 5, 286 tests were carried out on Monday with a 25 percent positivity rate while 2,755 new recoveries were recorded bringing the cumulative total to 79, 420 with the rate now at 72 percent.

The country's active Covid-19 cases now stand at 27, 800 while 3, 635 Zimbabweans have since succumbed to the pandemic.

"As of 1 August 2021, at 1500 hours there were 727 hospitalised cases," said the Ministry, adding new admissions stood at 81.

According to the Ministry, there are 33 Covid-19 patients at the Intensive Care Units.

Source - cite.org.zw

