More vaccines coming

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Government will take delivery of at least 6 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses this month and next month as it moves to minimise the impact of the pandemic as the more infectious Delta variant has accounted for around 98 percent of cases in the capital.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed the imminent arrival of the vaccines after yesterday's Cabinet meeting."The nation is informed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care is expecting 2,5 million doses of vaccines through direct purchase in August 2021 while a further 3,5 million doses will be received during the month of September 2021 under the COVAX facility.""A genomic sequencing for Covid-19 samples collected in Harare revealed that 98 percent of the samples were of the Delta variant."The citizenry is informed that the national genomic sequencing survey is in progress and the results will be announced to the public," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She however noted a positive trend in the reduction of cases, a sign that the country's containment measures were bearing fruit. Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had noted a slight decrease in weekly cases from 14 275 during the week ending July 27, to 11 652 in week ending August 2."The decline is mostly attributable to the infection prevention and control efforts instituted by Government in response to the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak," she said.