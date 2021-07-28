Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

4 killed in hit and run accidents

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
Drivers who fail to stop after being involved in traffic accidents face arrest and serious criminal charges, police have warned as they cope with four men killed in the past few days countrywide, after being hit by motorists who decided not to stop and just raced off. Police said drivers must stop after accidents, render assistance to anyone injured and report the accident, a legal requirement if anyone was hurt.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP warns motorists against hit and run accidents. Motorists are warned against fleeing from accident scenes. On Monday at around 5am a 45-year-old man was hit and killed near Skyline Tollgate along Masvingo Road by a vehicle driven by a motorist who did not stop and is now being hunted down.

In Hwange, a 43-year-old man was also hit by an unknown motorist along Independence Road on Saturday. He was severely injured and died from those injuries on Sunday in St Patrick's Hospital, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

On Thursday, at around 6pm, another 36-year-old man was fatally hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified vehicle along Ardbernie Road, Mbare. The motorist did not stop after the accident. On Tuesday, along Sinkamaswe-Mahongola Road, another man was struck by an unknown motorist and died on the spot. Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway for all the cases.

Last month, police in Bulawayo were investigating a case of road traffic accident which occurred at Khami Bridge, along Plumtree Road where a 12-year-old girl was hit and badly hurt by an unknown motorist who did not stop.

The girl has serious head injuries and was admitted to Mpilo Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was hit and killed by a Hino Sino truck at the intersection of Leonard Brezhnev (Fife) Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street in Harare. He too sustained head injuries and died on the way to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
 
Another 68-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a Toyota Coaster along Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana roundabout in Harare.

A woman aged 34 recently died on the spot after she was hit by a Nissan Caravan while trying to cross Mutare Road, near Mutangadura. Cases on hit and run accidents have been on the increase this year with some of the drivers being arrested and charged for culpable homicide while others are still at large.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

18 mins ago | 114 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

18 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

26 mins ago | 47 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

27 mins ago | 41 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

27 mins ago | 84 Views

'Postpone November exams'

28 mins ago | 70 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

28 mins ago | 58 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 52 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

31 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

32 mins ago | 47 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

33 mins ago | 24 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

34 mins ago | 41 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Loga survives chop

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Chrome ore export banned

37 mins ago | 23 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

37 mins ago | 78 Views

More vaccines coming

38 mins ago | 21 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

38 mins ago | 120 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

10 hrs ago | 941 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 615 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

11 hrs ago | 737 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

12 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

12 hrs ago | 488 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

12 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

23 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

23 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

24 hrs ago | 3844 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days