Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Heroes Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Day celebrations scheduled for next week will only be attended by fully vaccinated citizens as the country observes Covid-19 prevention protocols.Cabinet resolved that a limited number of people would publicly attend the two national events to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Individuals who will attend the events will be tested for Covid-19.President Mnangagwa is set to oversee the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre on Monday where 200 fully vaccinated citizens are expected to attend.The Heroes Day commemoration will also be held at provincial levels where 50 people are expected to attend the programme. On the following day, the President will lead proceedings to mark the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day from State House in Harare.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during a post-Cabinet media briefing while revealing that some citizens are expected to receive medals of honour."There will be small gatherings this year to mark the Heroes Day commemorations. The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations which will be held on 9 August at the National Heroes Acre will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people depicting the national outlook, such as war veterans, spouses of heroes and heroines and the youth. His Excellency the President will address the nation using virtual platforms," said Minister Mutsvangwa."In addition, the President will confer medals on 16 recipients in various categories of Honours and Awards. Heroes Day commemorations will also be held at all the provincial shrines where Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will officiate. Gatherings at the Provincial Heroes Acres will be limited to 50 persons drawn from the respective districts in the province. The Ministers of State will also confer medals on nominees of the 2021 Honours and Awards."She said for the Defence Forces Day, President Mnangagwa who is the Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF will deliver his speech at the State House in Harare with the rest of the nation following proceedings on virtual platforms.