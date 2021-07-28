Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS should ensure they always follow laid down Covid-19 prevention measures to avoid the introduction of deadlier strains of the disease in the country as the virulent Indian Delta variant now accounts for 79 percent of infections.

The Beta strain first detected in neighbouring South Africa accounts for 16 percent of the cases followed by the Alpha variant detected in the United Kingdom which accounts for 2,5 percent. Illegal cross-border activities, failing to mask-up properly, crowding and visiting drinking spots are among activities that fuel mutations of the virus and bring new variants into the country.

A total of 462 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past week.

Over the past seven days the country recorded a total of 10 900 new Covid-19 cases and 462 deaths mostly from health institutions.

The Delta variant was first detected in Zimbabwe in June which prompted the Government to tighten lockdown conditions to avert new infections and deaths which have been on the upward trend since then. Scientists have said that the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. As of August 2, Zimbabwe had 110 855 confirmed cases, including 79 420 recoveries and 3 635 deaths.

Zimbabwe has received a total of 6 785 000 doses so far of the Indian Covaxin, Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac as well as Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.

To date, a total of 1 674 710 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 798 880 have received their second dose. The country is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity. Statistics for the past two weeks also show that Zimbabwe is one of the five African countries that contributed to 80 percent of total recorded cases.
 
The other countries include South Africa, Tunisia, Namibia and Zambia. Speaking during a fact checking training workshop hosted by the Gender Media Connect Zimbabwe (GMC), the World health Organisation Zimbabwe team leader Dr Lincoln Charimari said all viruses, including Covid-19, change over time through processes called mutations.

He said that some changes may affect the virus' properties which include increase in transmissibility.

"These changes may also increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics," said Dr Charimari.

He said viruses that have above changes are referred to as a Variant of Concern (VOC).

"The Alpha (first detected in the UK) variant has been reported in 182 countries, territories or areas. "The Beta variant first detected in South Africa has been reported in 131 countries," he said. "The Gamma variant (first detected in Brazil) was reported in 81 countries (three new countries); and The Delta variant (first detected in India) was reported in 132 countries (eight new countries).

"In Zimbabwe Delta is responsible for 79 percent of cases; Beta for 16 percent and Alpha for 2,5 percent. These proportions are dynamic and likely to change over time," he said. Dr Charimari said it was important for people to continue to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of hospitalisation and developing severe symptoms.

"Not less than six vaccines have since received the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval including the Sinopharm and Sinovac currently being rolled out in Zimbabwe. The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) recently approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Zimbabwe. To date, over 1 million Zimbabweans have been fully vaccinated."

Contacted for comment, health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said if members of the public continue being complacent, they may attract worse off variants which is likely to lead to more deaths. He said if nothing is done to change risky behaviours displayed by the public the more vicious variants like the Delta Plus could hit the country.

"Our people continue to disregard all the Covid-19 measures set by health experts and our Government although our deaths have continued to rise in an alarming manner. People are still attending funeral wakes, parties and even visiting each other," he said.

"We now have a Delta Plus variant which is stronger and deadlier but still under investigation in other countries. There is another airborne variant still under investigation which may hit the country if we continue defying Government regulations."

Prof Ngwenya called on the Government to continue monitoring these variants and how people are behaving so that the country is spared mass deaths and hospitalisations.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

18 mins ago | 116 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

18 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

26 mins ago | 47 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

27 mins ago | 41 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

27 mins ago | 84 Views

'Postpone November exams'

28 mins ago | 70 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

28 mins ago | 58 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 52 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

31 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

32 mins ago | 47 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

33 mins ago | 24 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

34 mins ago | 41 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Loga survives chop

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

36 mins ago | 10 Views

4 killed in hit and run accidents

36 mins ago | 38 Views

Chrome ore export banned

37 mins ago | 23 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

37 mins ago | 78 Views

More vaccines coming

38 mins ago | 21 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

38 mins ago | 120 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

10 hrs ago | 941 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 615 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

11 hrs ago | 737 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

12 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

12 hrs ago | 488 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

12 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

23 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

23 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

24 hrs ago | 3844 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days