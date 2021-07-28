Loga survives chop

News / Local

by Staff reporter

UNDER FIRE Warriors' coach Zdravko Logarusic has survived for now after the Zifa board failed to meet last weekend to deliberate on his fate. Indications are now that the Croat has been given a lifeline to redeem himself in next month's World Cup qualifier against South Africa.Zimbabwe open their group qualifier against Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium on September 1.Their other group opponents are Ghana and Ethiopia. The Zifa board was expected to meet last weekend to deliberate on recommendations made by its technical development committee on Logarusic and his technical staff following intense criticism of the Warriors' poor performance at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa last month.They returned without a win and even failed to go beyond the group stage. So disappointing has been Logarusic that he has only managed one win from 12 games he has been in charge, with four draws and seven defeats.Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said there was nothing to report on the Warriors' technical team, as the board did not meet. "They will meet, and once they do, you'll be briefed on what they deliberated on," said Gwesela.With under a month left before their encounter with South Africa, the Warriors are likely to be under Logarusic for the qualifiers.Warriors' supporters and Zifa believe that the national team has a fair chance of qualifying to the next stage and Logarusic's chance to survive the chop is dependent on getting them to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers.