New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

by Staff reporter

KWEKWE Ward 5 Councillor Melody Chingarande has been elected the mining town's new deputy mayor. The result makes Kwekwe the first city in Zimbabwe to have a mayor (Councillor Angeline Kasipo) and a deputy who are both female.Cllr Chingarande joins an all female cast which includes Cllr Kasipo, acting town clerk Dr Lucia Mnkandla, treasurer Mrs Rejoice Dandira and health director Dr Marry Muchekeza who hold senior positions within council. She replaces the late deputy mayor Cllr Shadreck Tobaiwa who succumbed to cancer late last month, leaving Kwekwe with 13 councillors.Cllr Chingarande's election had its own share of controversy after a section of the councillors boycotted the election process accusing Cllr Kasipo of failing to give notice for the election. Five councillors under Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T boycotted the election and walked out of the meeting venue at the Civic Centre.Eight councillors including from MDC-A as well as the only Zanu-PF representative, Cllr Maclean Nyamucherera were left to unanimously elect Chingarande.In an interview, Cllr Kasipo confirmed there was no notice given but said everything was done above board."It is true, the election was not on the agenda but a councillor moved a motion that we hold elections to replace the late Cllr Tobaiwa since we are supposed to do it within a month. This, however, did not go down well with the other councillors who then decided the election should not go ahead. But the other councillors decided we should go on and elect since we constituted a quorum and Cllr Chingarande was unanimously elected," she said.Asked about the cracks emerging among the councillors, Cllr Kasipo said they were simply factional divisions which were not hindering progress."Yes, the council is divided on political basis but I should hasten to say this is not hindering progress by council. We are doing council business as usual and professionally despite the political divisions. We are managing to put council business first before petty political issues," she said.Cllr Chingarande said she is prepared for the challenges that lie ahead."I promise to give my all to the city of Kwekwe and am ready for the challenges that lie ahead. I am glad I am joining other women in the council to pull the yoke together with them," she said.