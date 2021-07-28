SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SEEDCO has donated 2 500 Sinopharm doses to government for vaccination of Agritex staff against COVID-19.The seed company has also partnered with Cimas Medical Aid Society to pool resources for the vaccination campaign.Local Government minister July Moyo, who received the donation together with Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka at Seed Co's Stapleford depot in Harare, said the vaccine would go a long way in safeguarding Agritex officers and farmers, who regularly engage in face-to-face interaction."I am so pleased that more than 98% of the Seed Co employees and their families have been vaccinated. Other companies should follow suit," Moyo said.Seed Co has also assisted several journalists to get vaccinated.