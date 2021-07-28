Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been adjudged one of the countries with the highest number of missing immigrants, including the 21 who were swept away by the Limpopo River between 2014 and January 2021.

The 21 were trying to cross the Zimbabwean border into South Africa.

This was revealed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in a report titled Families of Missing Migrants: Their Search for Answers, the Impact of Loss and Recommendations for Improved Support which was released yesterday.

The IOM has since 2014 documented deaths and disappearances of more than 42 000 migrants worldwide.

"Tens of thousands of people worldwide live with the pain and uncertainty of not knowing the fate of their relatives and loved ones who went missing or died during migration around the world. Besides the emotional toll, their lives may be forever marked by the many psychosocial, legal and financial impacts related to the disappearance of their relatives," the report read.

"Many may have gone missing on these journeys, but the exact numbers are not known, as there is a lack of systematic and reliable data on the number of people who go missing on migration journeys from Zimbabwe to South Africa. It is likely that there are many unreported and unrecorded cases of migrants who have gone missing or lost their lives during the journey or thereafter".

The organisation called on member States to make an effort to identify people that would have gone missing and facilitate communication with the affected families.

The report further said most Zimbabweans left the country due to the deteriorating socio-economic situation, with the majority crossing to South Africa.

"While complete data on the number of people who died attempting to cross from Zimbabwe to South Africa do not exist, IOM's Missing Migrants Project has recorded 21 cases of people who drowned in the Limpopo River while attempting to cross the border between the two countries irregularly between 2014 and 2020.

"In the absence of State-funded tools and services to address their needs, families of missing migrants develop their own strategies to search for information, through informal channels."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

18 mins ago | 114 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

18 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

26 mins ago | 47 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

27 mins ago | 41 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

27 mins ago | 84 Views

'Postpone November exams'

28 mins ago | 69 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

28 mins ago | 58 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 52 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

31 mins ago | 52 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

33 mins ago | 24 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

34 mins ago | 41 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Loga survives chop

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

36 mins ago | 10 Views

4 killed in hit and run accidents

36 mins ago | 38 Views

Chrome ore export banned

37 mins ago | 23 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

37 mins ago | 78 Views

More vaccines coming

38 mins ago | 21 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

38 mins ago | 119 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

10 hrs ago | 941 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 615 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

12 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

12 hrs ago | 488 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

12 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

23 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

23 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

24 hrs ago | 3844 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days