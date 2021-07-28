Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
HE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has submitted 89 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), with a third of the cases being high-profile.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the development yesterday.

"A total of 89 dockets have been submitted to NPA as of last Friday. A third of these cases are high-profile. Our target is 180 dockets, we are on track to reach our target," Makamure said.

"Without speaking on behalf of the NPA and the courts, prosecution of the cases was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Makamure said Zacc had a memorandum of understanding with the NPA and Judicial Service Commission to collaborate and ensure speedy processing of corruption cases by the country's justice system.

Last year, Zacc arrested and charged a Cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Joram Gumbo for abuse of office after he allegedly prejudiced government of $3,7 million during his tenure as Transport minister.

Gumbo was arrested on suspicion of directing a government-owned airline formed in 2017 to use a property owned by his relative as its headquarters.

He was also accused of forcing the reappointment of the head of a Stateowned company after the official was found guilty of corruption and was fired by a tribunal. Zacc said government had suffered prejudice to the tune of $3,7 million.

Former Health minister Obadiah Moyo was also charged with corruption for allegedly diverting COVID-19 funds. His case is still pending before the courts. Zacc added that it had launched a new operation code-named Wakazvitenga Sei? (How did you purchase them?), which is likely to see assets, which individuals fail to account for, being forfeited to the State.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the organisation was empowered by the Money-Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act to seize assets bought from proceeds of crime.

Even if the suspected corrupt person is acquitted by the courts, the Act gives the commission and the NPA power to forfeit the properties. The law demands that anyone suspected of corruption should explain his or her source of wealth, failure of which they will lose their properties.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

18 mins ago | 111 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

18 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

26 mins ago | 47 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

27 mins ago | 40 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

27 mins ago | 84 Views

'Postpone November exams'

28 mins ago | 69 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

28 mins ago | 58 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 52 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

32 mins ago | 47 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

33 mins ago | 24 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

34 mins ago | 41 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Loga survives chop

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

36 mins ago | 10 Views

4 killed in hit and run accidents

36 mins ago | 38 Views

Chrome ore export banned

37 mins ago | 23 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

37 mins ago | 78 Views

More vaccines coming

37 mins ago | 21 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

38 mins ago | 119 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

10 hrs ago | 941 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 615 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

12 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

12 hrs ago | 488 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

12 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

23 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

23 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

24 hrs ago | 3844 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days