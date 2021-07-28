4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Makoni district on Sunday endorsed the candidature of its district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa to contest for the Manicaland provincial chairmanship ahead of the elections to be held in a few weeks' time.However, Nyakuedzwa's wife, Happiness, who is Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial women's league boss, was not endorsed to contest for the women's league position.Stanley Sakupwanya, who is Makoni secretary for youth affairs, was also not endorsed to contest for the provincial youth chairmanship.The DCC executive meeting was presided over by Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa in Rusape.Makoni DCC secretary for administration Gibson Gwinyai confirmed the development."We had a meeting today (Sunday) comprising of the DCC leadership. We also had politburo members. We debated on the Zanu-PF provincial candidature," he said."We came up with an agreement that our DCC chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa should contest for the provincial chairmanship. We did not endorse our provincial women's boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa and Stanley Sakupwanya who is eyeing the provincial youth chairmanship."No one has been asked to withdraw his or her CV, but we simply did not endorse them (Sakupwanya and Happiness), the race is open for everyone," he said.Makoni district war veteran chairman Harry Mangani said the former combatants had also endorsed Nyakuedzwa to take over as provincial chairmanship from incumbent Mike Madiro."Last Thursday, we had district veterans of the liberation struggle meeting, including ex-detainees and war veterans. We unanimously agreed to support Cde Nyakuedzwa for the provincial chairmanship position."He is the longest serving DCC chairperson in Manicaland, he is the most experienced and he is loyal to the party and we need such a person to lead our province."Party leaders in Manicaland province are burning the midnight oil mobilising for provincial positions. The party is expected to hold provincial elections soon.Zanu-PF Nyanga North MP Chido Sanyatwe is leading the race to take over from Nyakuedzwa as the provincial women's league boss. Mutare DCC secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani is tipped to land the youth provincial chairmanship.Madiro is reportedly determined to retain his position. Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi and Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere have also expressed interest in contesting for the provincial chairmanship.