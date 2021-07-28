Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has barred unvaccinated officials from attending next week's key national events, including Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations, to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Cabinet has since barred unvaccinated workers from boarding Public Service Commission (PSC) buses. It has also threatened to scrap allowances for unvaccinated employees.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, during a postCabinet Press briefing yesterday, said only 200 vaccinated people would be allowed to attend the Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations.

This came at a time when the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has declared all measures put in place to force people to be vaccinated "illegal".

"The Defence Forces Day will be held on August 10 with the rest of the nation following on virtual platforms," Mutsvangwa said.

"The Defence Forces and Heroes Day celebrations will only be attended by fully vaccinated persons. In addition, attendees will be subjected to testing for COVID-19 at the event. There will be small gatherings this year to mark the Heroes Day commemorations. The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations, which will be held on August 9 at the National Heroes Acre, will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people."

Mutsvangwa said to ensure the government achieves 60% herd immunity by year end, a number of strategies had been put in place, with the Health Services Board (HSB) recruiting retired nurses to help boost the vaccination programme.

Government is targeting to inoculate about 10 million people, representing 60% of the population, in order to attain herd immunity.

However, only about 700 000 people have received both doses while about 1,6 million have received only one jab since the country rolled out its vaccination programme in February.

"To accelerate the vaccination programme, the payment model of allowances for vaccinators is being reviewed so it can be based on the number of persons vaccinated," Mutsvangwa said.

"The HSB has written to Treasury seeking concurrence to recruit retired nurses to help boost the vaccination programme.

But the ZHRC earlier said: "The commission acknowledges the initiative of testing and vaccinating frontline workers. However, a number of media platforms have raised concern over employers disregarding freedom of choice, integrity of the person, right to dignity and existence of underlying conditions.

"Some public institutions and private companies are allegedly prohibiting unvaccinated employees from accessing their premises or workstations and others are purportedly having their salaries deducted."

The ZHRC added: "The government has taken a commendable policy position to allow free choice by individuals with regards to uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. It is, therefore, important for all stakeholders to avoid any coercive measures that directly or indirectly compel people to get vaccinated against their choice.

"It is important to be guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guiding principles which posit that vaccination programmes must not be made compulsory, but should be a matter of choice."

Several companies, including those owned by the government have placed unvaccinated workers on forced leave.

Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro on Tuesday told stakeholders during a vaccination event sponsored by Seed Co in Harare that everyone in the country should be vaccinated as it was the only way to deal with the deadly respiratory virus.

"People must stop spreading myths about the virus and the side-effects of vaccines. Some of the myths include that COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility," he said.

Mangwiro said government was in the process of ensuring that everyone in the country gets vaccinated, including children.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

25 mins ago | 163 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

25 mins ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

33 mins ago | 61 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

34 mins ago | 59 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

34 mins ago | 110 Views

'Postpone November exams'

35 mins ago | 90 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

35 mins ago | 72 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

36 mins ago | 68 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

38 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

39 mins ago | 55 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

40 mins ago | 22 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

40 mins ago | 28 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

41 mins ago | 43 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

41 mins ago | 45 Views

Loga survives chop

42 mins ago | 36 Views

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

42 mins ago | 21 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

43 mins ago | 10 Views

4 killed in hit and run accidents

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Chrome ore export banned

44 mins ago | 25 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

44 mins ago | 91 Views

More vaccines coming

44 mins ago | 22 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

45 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

45 mins ago | 155 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

12 hrs ago | 999 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

12 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

12 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

16 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

23 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

23 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

23 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

23 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

24 hrs ago | 3845 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days