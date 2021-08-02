Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption commission (ZACC) says Harare is the most corrupt province in the country, with an astounding 93,2% of the total cases received in 2020.

In its progress report for the year released Thursday, ZACC says Harare had 1 057 out of the national total of 1 133 corruption cases reported to the anti-graft watchdog last year alone.

He announcement also follows the launch of the commission's Strategic Plan on the 11th of July 2021 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Its strategic focus and major outputs and outcomes being investigation of corruption cases and increased prosecution of corruption cases.

The target is to increase asset recovery, access to ZACC services through digitalization of its platforms, service delivery, enhanced awareness by citizens and institutions, operational systems in public and private institutions and increased anti-corruption compliant institutions.

Said ZACC in its report, "Investigations for prosecution of corruption cases for the reporting period, ZACC received a total of 1133, Harare,1057 , Bulawayo Province received 59 whilst Gweru received 17 cases".

Out of these cases, 678 cases received were of abuse of office.

ZACC also says it surpassed its target to complete and refer to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) 80 cases in 2020.

"A total of  90 completed corruption cases were referred to NPA. The Commissioner recorded seven criminal convictions in the year 2020 including criminal forfeiture of eight vehicles," reads the report..

ZACC said in 2021 the target is to complete and refer 180 corruption dockets to the NPA.

The commission also said the resources availed enabled country-wide investigations including Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Chipinge and Chiredzi among other provinces.

Currently, 26 are undergoing trial,19 cases were allocated trial dates and 45 were in set down.

Cumulative cases with NPA are one thirty one (131).

With regard to asset recovery, the recently established ZACC Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Unit has seized a total of eight  immovable properties valued at $165 640 000.00 which translates to US$2,070,500.00 and total of 24 motor vehicles valued at $121,500,000.00 which is equivalent to US$1,500,000.00.

To date eight  case files have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for asset confiscation and unexplained wealth applications which are pending in the High Court.

One confiscation order has been granted by the High Court for civil forfeiture of immovable property valued at $8,100,000.00 which is equivalent to US$100,000.

