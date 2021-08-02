Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has finally given up on former Governor Gideon Gono's Jatropha Biodiesel experiment.

RBZ governor John Mangudya said in his 2021 Mid-Term Monetary Policy review the project no longer warranted the central bank's attention.

The jatropha experiment was launched as a source of bio-diesel by Gono in 2005 at the height of an economic crisis which saw most filling stations running dry of fuel across the country.

Mangudya revealed the RBZ had disposed of Transload Enterprises to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technolohy Development.

"The Bank has been able to achieve its goal to dispose of two of its assets, Tuli Coal (Private) Limited and Transload Enterprises (Private) Limited (the jatropha/bio-diesel plant), to Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, respectively," said Mangudya.

Upon its launch, experts questioned whether farmers will have enough finance and capacity to grow jatropha at a time they were failing to produce enough to feed the country.

Gono maintained the project, then touted as the best fuel solution in Africa, would be a success.

He expected it to save between US$35 and US$80 million of public funds per year.

Mangudya once referred to the jatropha project as "insignificant," "less than a white elephant" and just a "small elephant."

The RBZ's decision to dump Transload Enterprises (Private) Limited on the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development puts paid to claims government has resigned itself to research on jatropha before rushing into declaring it a saviour.

Reports indicate experts at some of the state's universities have been researching and testing jatropha plants looking for the best possible to grow on a commercial scale.

Jatropha took Zimbabwe by storm mid-2000s, with government encouraging subsistence farming to fuel Gono's dream.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

1 hr ago | 903 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe to get 5m doses from AU facility

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's book sells 50k copies on launch

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Budget-friendly ways to outsource top talent

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Online services that are in-demand in the UK

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mwonzora's MDC ready to join Polad

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Messi is leaving Barcelona

14 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

21 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Demonstrators at the Zim embassy in the UK are paid mercenaries paid to soil Zimbabwe's image

23 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Locals breath fire over exported timber

23 hrs ago | 2064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days