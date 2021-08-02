Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced 10 changes to his cabinet, including the appointment of close political ally Enoch Godongwana as his new finance minister.

Godongwana succeeds Tito Mboweni, who had held the post since 2018 and was a strong proponent of reining in the government's debt and wage bill.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has strongly criticised it, likening his appointment to "putting a fox in charge of the hen house".

The party said that Godongwana's appointment was proof that Ramaphosa's talk about fighting corruption was just rhetoric.

In 2012, a commission of inquiry into investment company Canyon Springs, which loaned and lost R120 million of clothing workers' pensions funds, found that Godongwana, then the deputy minister of Economic Development, and his wife, were among those who were party to the carrying on of the business company either fraudulently or at least recklessly.

He quit that post in January 2012, after he and his wife were embroiled in a scandal involving the alleged misappropriation of funds from the South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union pension fund.

As head of economic transformation in the ruling party, Godongwana last year proposed measures to bolster the economy that included the central bank financing infrastructure spending, a move that would place him at odds with Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago if the idea was revisited.

The rand plummeted at much as 2.5% after Ramaphosa announced Mboweni's resignation late Thursday, but later pared the decline after his replacement was announced.

"It would be entirely wrong to think that fiscal discipline might be put at risk" by Godongwana's appointment, said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.

"There is a strong team at the Treasury and Godongwana represents continuity and stability. His strength will lie in his ability to achieve a stronger consensus for reforms."

Ramaphosa also fired his defense minister and announced that the state security agency would be brought under the control of the presidency in the wake of the violent protests. The president last week said the so-called security cluster was ill-prepared for the violence.

The changes to the leadership of the security portfolios were decisive, while "fresh blood" was needed at the finance ministry, said Susan Booysen, director of research at the Johannesburg-based Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Mboweni has "really not been showing much enthusiasm," she said. "Godongwana will really have to prove himself but we know he is a very loyal Ramaphosa ally. He knows that there are very, very urgent needs. The ANC's credibility depends on getting its economic policy right."
The EFF said that Godongwana lacked credibility, capacity and understanding of systemic structural challenges that continue to face South Africa.

Source - businesstech

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

1 hr ago | 716 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 2600 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

6 hrs ago | 351 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days